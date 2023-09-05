In pictures: Hightown hosts summer events for Houghton Regis residents

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A housing association hosted summer fun for Houghton Regis residents.

The events, organised by Hightown Housing Association in August, provided a platform for residentsto come together, share their experiences and contribute valuable feedback while taking part in a range of family friendly activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families and children were treated to a variety of activities designed to spark creativity and enhance the sustainable theme of the event. Children had the chance to explore their artistic talents through face painting and pot painting, allowing their imaginations to run wild with vibrant colours.

Youngsters had their faces painted

The planting activities connected children to nature and instilled a sense of responsibility for the environment. Residents also had the opportunity to learn more about sustainable living whilst enjoying free refreshments.