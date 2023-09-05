In pictures: Hightown hosts summer events for Houghton Regis residents
A housing association hosted summer fun for Houghton Regis residents.
The events, organised by Hightown Housing Association in August, provided a platform for residentsto come together, share their experiences and contribute valuable feedback while taking part in a range of family friendly activities.
Families and children were treated to a variety of activities designed to spark creativity and enhance the sustainable theme of the event. Children had the chance to explore their artistic talents through face painting and pot painting, allowing their imaginations to run wild with vibrant colours.
The planting activities connected children to nature and instilled a sense of responsibility for the environment. Residents also had the opportunity to learn more about sustainable living whilst enjoying free refreshments.
An exciting collaboration with the Bidwell West Community Association enhanced the event’s appeal. Attendees enjoyed interactions with local police and fire brigade representatives, enjoyed farm animal encounters, delighted in toddler soft play and pedaled their way to delicious smoothies on the smoothie bikes. The community-oriented event also featured a “Dr Bike” station, offering free bike maintenance checks and advice for enthusiasts.