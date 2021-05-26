IN PICTURES: Luton home gutted by fire after phone charger left under mattress

Bedfirdshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze at Reginald Street off Old Bedford Road at around 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesman from the service said: "Two appliances were sent and our aerial platform to deal with a bedroom fire, which had spread to the loft.

"Fire fighters used four breathing apparatus and two jets to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

"The fire was serious and caused extensive damage to the bedroom, landing, and smoke damage to most of the first floor.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be a phone charger under a mattress which had over-heated.

"Fortunately, the smoke alarm activated notifying the occupants who all evacuated safely with their dog."

The public are advised to:

> Test your smoke alarms weekly;

> Do not leave plugged-in chargers unattended, or lying on flammable material.

1. Smoke from the fire clogged the air in Reginald Street (Beds Fire and Rescue Service) Buy photo

2. Smoke billowed from the home in Reginald Street as firefighters tackled the blaze Buy photo

3. Two jets were used to extinguish the blaze Buy photo

4. The bedroom where the fire started was left in tatters Buy photo