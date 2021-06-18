All the latest signings in the Championship

IN PICTURES: The Championship's latest signings

Find out just who has been snapped up by second tier clubs

By The Newsroom
Friday, 18th June 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 3:45 pm

A busy few months for Championship clubs has already begun with a number of managers already starting to make new signings and reshape their squads for the season ahead. To find out just who is doing the business in the second tier then check out the gallery below, which will be updated on a regular basis throughout the summer.

1. AFC Bournemouth

In: None.

2. Barnsley

In: Devante Cole (Motherwell, free); Daniel Jinadu (West Ham, free).

3. Birmingham City

In: Riley McGree (Charlotte FC, loan).

4. Blackburn Rovers

In: None.

The Championship
