Increased police patrols around Luton mosques following New Zealand terror attack

Extra patrols have been put on close to mosques as reassurance following the shootings in New Zealand.

Additional officers will be patrolling areas to speak to community members after the incident which left more than 49 dead.

Police

Beds Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher will also be visiting mosques to give condolences and offer support.

Mr Boutcher said: “What happened in New Zealand was truly unimaginable, particularly in a country which is considered safe from such inhuman behaviour.

“Hatred and division because of difference leads to unthinkable consequences. When will people realise that our differences are our strengths?

“We have flown the force flag at half-mast this afternoon during afternoon prayers to express condolences for the victims and their families. I will be visiting mosques in Luton to pay my respects and walking around Bury Park to reassure friends.

“As always our strength in the face of such evil is togetherness. We will continue to work with all of our communities and partners across Luton and all of Bedfordshire to tackle hatred and ensure our communities are protected.

“Our thoughts are with everyone in New Zealand.”