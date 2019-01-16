Inspire FM radio listeners donate £10k to Luton Foodbank

Listeners of community radio station Inspire FM have raised a staggering £10,000 for Luton Foodbank’s winter campaign.

The channel’s programmes are aimed at the town’s Muslim community, who rallied together to support the charity’s goal to eradicate food poverty as the cold weather set in.

Luton Foodbank provides free food parcels to those who are struggling financially, and the station’s huge donation will help to provide nutritionally balanced meals.

Radio station manager, Mohammed Tariq, said: “This time of year is very tough for many people in the town.

“We recognise that the Luton Foodbank provides much-needed support and are delighted to again play a part in making life a little easier for some in our town this winter.”

Liz Stringer, chair of the Foodbank, said: “The Muslim community have shown time and time again how generous they are when it comes to supporting local causes, and we rely upon the donations from people in our town.”

> lutonfoodbank.org.uk