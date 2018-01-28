Inspired way to help Luton’s homeless

Local community groups have come together to help Luton’s homeless with a charitable initiative.

Community radio station Inspire FM, working with groups from around the town, has been reaching out to the needy in these difficult months.

A partnership between Medina Mosque, on Oak Road, and Noah Enterprise, in Hightown, resulted in 70 winter backpacks being donated by the community of Luton.

Noah Enterprise works with the homeless in the town and was responsible for distributing the backpacks.

Radio station manager Mohammed Tariq said: “This time of year is very tough for many people in the town.

“We have close links with many charitable organisations around Luton and we all recognise the benefits of working together on projects.”

He added: “Our listeners are very supportive of the work that we do in the community, and we are proud that so many of them give up their time and get involved.”

Each backpack contained a scarf, gloves and a sleeping bag that turned into a winter appropriate jacket for use during the day.

Noah chief executive Jim O’Connor said: “It is amazing to see the Muslim community support this valuable cause.

“Noah is very fortunate to get support from many faith groups, especially during the winter period.”