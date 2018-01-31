International author reveals presentation speech secrets to Luton Communicators

An international South African speaking coach made a special visit to Luton as she revealed talk and presentation tips to eager-eared businessmen and women.

Aletta Rochat, speaking coach and region advisor of Toastmasters International, invited Luton residents to listen to her secrets on January 25 – the talented guest is also the author of ‘Speak Connect Succeed’ and ‘The Wedding Speaker’s Guide’.

The Cape Town coach came all the way to England to support local speaking club, Luton Communicators, and the team were thrilled with Aletta’s visit.

Binal Sawjani, VP membership, Luton Communicators, said: “We were delighted to have someone of Aletta’s experience to share her wisdom at our club meeting.

“Aletta took us through an exercise that would enable anyone to organise their thoughts and deliver what they want to say with the minimum of effort.”

Following the success of their guest speaker, Luton Communicators are holding a following event on February 15, focussing on how communication skills impact your everyday life and how they can help create career opportunities.

Binal said: “We are delighted to be hosting our second event to show off the skills that you gain when joining a speaking club.

“It’s a real honour to have a group that can serve the community, and we hope our visitors will realise the importance of public speaking in their everyday life.”

February’s event will be held at the Lewsey Farm Learning Centre.

Doors will open at 6.45pm and the event is free of charge.

To find out more about Toastmasters, please visit: www.toastmasters.org