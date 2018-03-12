International Street Market comes to Luton

Luton BID are organising an International Street Market in Luton town centre next week.

The event, in St George’s Square, will showcase food, drink and handcrafted products.

The four day International Street Market will be in town from Thursday, March 22.

It is being organised and funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) and partners Marketplace Europe.

There are plans for around twenty five stalls, which include Spanish tapas, churros, salami, hog roast, crepes, Jamaican cuisine and organic custom clothing and accessories.

Aly Maky Handicraft and Solsolet Partners are two of the confirmed stalls.

The International Street Market is part of the BID’s commitment to making the town centre more attractive and appealing for visitors, workers and residents.

Stuart Sadler, Luton BID director and owner of Sadler Hair and Beauty, said: “Our upcoming street market will see the town centre streets come alive with stalls selling wonderful products and foods.

“Making sure people spend longer in our town centre is one of our main objectives as a BID, and we are confident that this event will certainly add to the shopping experience.

Luton town centre’s International Street Market will take place on St George’s Square on Thursday, March 22, to Saturday, March 24, from 9am till 6pm and on Sunday, March 25, from 10am till 5pm.

>> For more information and updates visit the Luton BID Facebook, www.facebook.com/lutonbid or www.lutontowncentre.co.uk.