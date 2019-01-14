Intruder threatens man with tool during Luton burglary

A Luton man was left shaken after he encountered a burglar in his home who then threatened him with a tool.

At around 6pm on Friday (11 January) the victim returned to his home in Torquay Drive and disturbed the intruder who was upstairs.

The offender then ran down the stairs and threatened the victim with an item described as a ten-inch tool wrapped in white tape, before running out of the home with jewellery.

The suspect is described as a man of slim build and around 5’10”.

He was wearing dark clothing and his face was covered by a white mask. He spoke with a local English accent.

DC Kevin Howes said: “This has left the victim extremely shaken.

“We would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch with us to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/2174/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.