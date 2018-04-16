Investigations into ‘violent incident’ in Hockwell Ring are ongoing

Officers from the Luton Community Team carried out high visibility patrols in Hockwell Ring yesterday after a ‘violent incident’ on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation between a number of people, believed to be teenagers, in the area at 3pm on Saturday. One person was carrying what was believed to be a knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, the group dispersed.

The Luton Community Team tweeted on Sunday afternoon, @Luton CPT: “High visibility patrols in #HockwellRing today, providing reassurance to the community after a violent incident yesterday.

“We will not accept this behaviour on our patch and will endeavour to bring the offenders to justice. If you have any information, please call 101.”

If you have any information about the incident call Bedfordshire Police on 101.