An award-winning kebab business has expanded into Luton.

Brothers Zeki and Orhan Gurbuz celebrated the opening of their second takeaway on Connaught Road, on Tuesday, February 27.

Irmak BBQ Luton opened on Tuesday 27th February

Their first shop, Irmak BBQ, is in Dunstable and was named Highly Recommended Business at The British Kebab Awards 2017 and The Best Takeaway In East Of England at The British Takeaway Awards.

Irmak BBQ Luton was officially opened by Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds and the Mayor of Luton.