It’s Good news for Luton care homes Rosedale and Rowles House!

Two Luton care homes are celebrating the results of their latest CQC inspection.

The Care Quality Commission awarded both Rosedale Care Home, of Lansdowne Road, and Rowles House, of Barton Road, ‘Good’ in each of its five categories: caring, effective, responsive, safe and well-led.

Rosedale care home

Kane Thomas, director of care for BC&G Care Homes, said: “We are delighted that the inspectors recognised the high quality of care that we offer and that it is delivered with compassion and kindness.”

Rosedale’s registered manager, Regina Kravcenko, added: “These inspections are a true reflection of how professional and caring our staff always are.”

The inspectors noted that there were always “lots of staff around” and that staff always went “the extra mile”.

Meanwhile, relatives said: “We couldn’t have asked for any better care” and “this is home from home”.

The report also commented on the range of activities on offer that were both socially and culturally relevant.

Paul Bessell, managing director of BC&G Care Homes added: “Our aim is to be the number one choice of care provider in the Luton area and we will not be resting on our laurels, but continuing to develop our service.”

BC&G Care Homes provide both long term and respite residential and dementia care.

The team is passionate that “good quality homes continue to be available”, especially because the number of people currently living in the UK with dementia (850,000) is projected to increase.

For more information or enquiries please contact Kane Thomas on 01582 505692 or via email rowles@bcgcarehomes.co.uk