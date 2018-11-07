It’s time to vote now for the Luton’s Best People’s award

The shortlist is finally in for this year’s Luton’s Best Awards.
The annual Luton’s Best Awards aim to recognise the achievements, work and valuable contribution of the heroes in the local community. There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make the community a better place.
And you will also get the chance to vote for the People’s Choice award, sponsored by the Luton Herald and Post.
The nominations are:
Young Achiever - Alyson Bridgland, Elaine Cimatu, Klaudia Kulakiewicz
Child of Courage - Sumaya Khan, Jack Marshall, Courtney Powdrill
Adult Achiever - Aimee Clarke, Raqab Khan, Attiq Malik
Best Fundraiser - Pamela Brown, Louise Coleman, Mohammed Tariq
Best Volunteer - Aimee Aghaz, David Ainsbury, Raqab Khan
Community Business Person - Furhaad Ahmed, Helen Barnett, Gill Peck
Community Company of the Year - Luton Foodbank, Meaningful Education CIC, Next Generation Youth Theatre
Community Project of the Year - ASR Project, Bushmead Community Hub, Imagine Luton
Environmental Achievement - The Hat District, Keeping Luton Safe, Keeping Luton Tidy, LBC Parks Team
Keeping Luton Safe - Alan Gunney, Courtney Powdrill, Priority anti-social behaviour team
Leisure and Culture - David Ainsbury, Perry Louis, Next Generation Youth Theatre
Lifetime Achievement - Zafar Khan, Eileen McMahon, Chris Nicholls
Luton in Harmony - Ryad Khodabocus, Klaudia Kulakiewicz, The Culture Chest
Luton’s woman of the year- Naseem Ayub, Lucia Melilo, Hazel Simmons MBE
Outstanding Teacher - Aimee Aghaz, Lovill Henry, Christina Pearce
Service with a Smile - Gemma King, John Miller and the happy to help team at Luton Town Football Club, Richard Moisey
Sporting Inspiration - Daniel Douglas, Abdus Salaam, Jordan Thomas
Care in the Community - Age Concern Luton, Children’s community team Keech Hospice care, Tonia Joyce
Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2018- Fred Herring, Zafar Khan, Courtney Powdrill
To vote for the People’s Choice award which closes on November 23 vote here