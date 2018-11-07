It’s time to vote now for the Luton’s Best People’s award

The shortlist is finally in for this year’s Luton’s Best Awards.

The annual Luton’s Best Awards aim to recognise the achievements, work and valuable contribution of the heroes in the local community. There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make the community a better place.

And you will also get the chance to vote for the People’s Choice award, sponsored by the Luton Herald and Post.

The nominations are:

Young Achiever - Alyson Bridgland, Elaine Cimatu, Klaudia Kulakiewicz

Child of Courage - Sumaya Khan, Jack Marshall, Courtney Powdrill

Adult Achiever - Aimee Clarke, Raqab Khan, Attiq Malik

Best Fundraiser - Pamela Brown, Louise Coleman, Mohammed Tariq

Best Volunteer - Aimee Aghaz, David Ainsbury, Raqab Khan

Community Business Person - Furhaad Ahmed, Helen Barnett, Gill Peck

Community Company of the Year - Luton Foodbank, Meaningful Education CIC, Next Generation Youth Theatre

Community Project of the Year - ASR Project, Bushmead Community Hub, Imagine Luton

Environmental Achievement - The Hat District, Keeping Luton Safe, Keeping Luton Tidy, LBC Parks Team

Keeping Luton Safe - Alan Gunney, Courtney Powdrill, Priority anti-social behaviour team

Leisure and Culture - David Ainsbury, Perry Louis, Next Generation Youth Theatre

Lifetime Achievement - Zafar Khan, Eileen McMahon, Chris Nicholls

Luton in Harmony - Ryad Khodabocus, Klaudia Kulakiewicz, The Culture Chest

Luton’s woman of the year- Naseem Ayub, Lucia Melilo, Hazel Simmons MBE

Outstanding Teacher - Aimee Aghaz, Lovill Henry, Christina Pearce

Service with a Smile - Gemma King, John Miller and the happy to help team at Luton Town Football Club, Richard Moisey

Sporting Inspiration - Daniel Douglas, Abdus Salaam, Jordan Thomas

Care in the Community - Age Concern Luton, Children’s community team Keech Hospice care, Tonia Joyce

Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2018- Fred Herring, Zafar Khan, Courtney Powdrill

To vote for the People’s Choice award which closes on November 23 vote here