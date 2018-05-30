It was ‘Never Enough’ for Britain’s Got Talent judges but fans still loved Kensworth singer Ronan Busfield’s performance

Kensworth singer Ronan Busfield was on the receiving end of some bruising comments from two of the judges as he bowed out of Britain’s Got Talent at the live semi-final stage on Tuesday evening.

Both Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden said his performance of Never Enough (from the movie The Greatest Showman) left them feeling “cold”, a stark contrast from the standing ovation he received in his audition when he sung Maria (West Side Story).

Ronan, 33, appearing alongside seven other acts in the second semi-final, with singers Donchez Dacres and Calum Courtney (aged 10) making it through to the Sunday’s final.

Things initially look promising for Ronan, who works at Tesco HQ in Welwyn Garden City as an HR administrator, as he was told by judge Alesha Dixon: “Once you started to get into that song it took off.”

But Amanda Holden then responded: “You have an incredible voice, but it left me cold”, which led to boos of disagreement from the audience.

Simon Cowell backed up her view, prompting more boos from audience, adding: “I agree with Amanda. I love the song and the movie. It (the performance) was very sanitised. It was very cold. I just didn’t believe it. It was stiff, I just can’t explain it.”

Fourth judge David Walliams was more upbeat, stating: “Listen to what the audience felt. They loved it!”

Reaction on social media following the show, suggested Ronan had been harshly critiqued.

On Facebook, one fan wrote: “Thank you for sharing your story with us, I loved your performance just now and hated the judges for what they said, you were amazing tonight.”

Another said: “We loved your performance tonight. Don’t let the judges comments stop you from dreaming!!!”

While another fan added: “Just watched your performance tonight absolutely loved it and couldn’t believe the judges were talking about the same act I had listened too. They obviously know who they want to win and you would be too much competition. Good luck in the future will definitely buy your album if you bring one out.”

While on twitter comments included: “So wrong. You were superb. Audience knew it, we knew it as home. Shame on them.” and “Great job tonight Ronan. We all loved it! Well done, you should be very proud”.