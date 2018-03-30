Jim is thrilled to be part of Magic Circle

A magician from Luton wants to use magic to make people happy after it helped to change his life.

Jim McIvor, of Limbury, known on the magic scene as Kancho Magic, is a close up and stage magician, he wants to use magic to entertain people and make people smile.

Jim at an event

He says magic saved his life when he was battling depression five years ago. He said: “I started practicing when I was in a dark place, I had lost everything and it helped get me through and smile again. I found a magician online who changed my life, I took his online course and it changed my life.”

Jim passed the exams to get into The Magic Circle, the world’s premier magic society, and now he wants to progress his career as a magician.

He said: “It was amazing to pass the exams to get into The Magic Circle, the best moment of my career so far.

“The magician Jamie Raven helped me a lot and he is an inspiration for me. A lot of magicians have helped me and advised me and I can not thank them enough.

“I hope being part of The Magic Circle will help push me forward and take on performing magic as a full time career, for now it is part time.”

Jim recently got through the audition stage of Britain’s Got Talent but had to cancel because the next stage clashed with his grand-daughter’s birthday.

He said: “I will go back next year with more experience and hopefully get to the live shows.

“For now, magic is a part time job, I perform magic for the military and recently I have been doing nights at the Moat House.

“I think what inspires me is making people happy, I enjoy entertaining people and making them smile, seeing people enjoy it is the best part of magic for me.”

For more on Kancho Jim visit: www.kanchonagic.com.