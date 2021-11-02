Join a global day of action against climate change on the steps of Luton Town Hall

Luton people are being called to take part in a global day of action on Saturday (November 6) to send a clear message to governments about the need to tackle climate change.

The Global Day of Action for Climate Justice comes halfway through COP26, the huge UN meeting of world leaders in Glasgow, whose mission is to tackle the climate catastrophe that threatens the whole world.

“Let’s all come together at 1pm outside Luton Town Hall on Saturday,” say the organisers - COP26 Coalition Luton. “We will be standing united with others, all over the world, young and old alike."

The protest is at 1pm on Saturday in Luton

The aim of the public meeting is to send the strongest message to governments at COP26. Act right away to cut carbon emissions.

The spokesman said: "So far, governments are failing badly. We are in a much worse position than we were 5 years ago. They must face the reality of climate crisis and its main cause - the use of coal, oil and gas - for the sake of our children’s future.]".

There will be several speakers, including Luton North MP Sarah Owen.

Many thousands of worried people have already gathered in Glasgow. The meeting in Luton is expected to bring together climate activists, families, trade unions, community and political groups, young people and concerned citizens from all communities and religions as part of a mass movement. Similar meetings across Britain and the world will be calling for urgent, meaningful action.

The event is from 1pm outside Luton Town Hall on Saturday