Join Aquathon session at Lewsey Swimming Pool to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research

An Aqua Fit instructor is organising a 12-hour sponsored Aquathon at Lewsey Park swimming pool to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK on Saturday, October 20.

Lesley Harris, from Wigmore, is inviting people to come down to the pool on Pastures Way for 6pm, for a 6.30pm start and join in with the aqua-fitness event.

This is her third time doing an Aquathon, she is fundraising in memory of her mum, Primrose Ramsbottom, who sadly passed away with dementia four years ago.

Lesley said: “We will be doing different types of exercise throughout the event and we won’t be in the pool the whole time, we will start in the pool and the people can get in and out whenever they want.

“There will be music, exercises including deep and shallow circuits, deep water belts workout and one-on-one sessions to learn new swimming techniques, we will be using lots of different equipment, it is also about having fun and meeting new people.

“The first time we raised £7,000 for the charity and last time we raised £5,000, I will be happy if we reach £2,000 this time, just as much as possible for the charity will be great.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to making breakthroughs in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

For more details or to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lesley-harris14.