Join jtaphrique’s bold relaunch in Luton Mall’s Market Hall this Saturday

A dynamic African clothing store in Luton Mall’s Market Hall is inviting customers to its relaunch on Saturday.

Staff at jtaphrique are hoping residents will join the fun and help them celebrate from 1pm-5pm, with special guests including Ghana’s Deputy High Commissioner and the Mayor of Luton.

There will also be a winter fashion show, African drummers, South African dancers, and delicious food and snacks.

Owner Joyce Kavanagh, said: “If you already know about Afro Caribbean and European fashion blended together, come and experience it being pushed to the limit.

“We very much enjoy the fact that we get to try out new designs and be innovative, as well as being creative to cater for our customers who will otherwise have no access to such African products.

“We are able to use our skills and knowledge as well as push ourselves in areas that we are unsure of sometimes.”

Joyce first ran jtaphrique from home whilst pursuing a Business degree at the Bedfordshire University and opened the shop in November 2014.

She added: “We love being a part of something larger that makes a difference.

“We believe the relaunch will expose jtaphrique to a much bigger audience and help attract new potential customers who will spread the word and improve the cultural integration and cohesion in the community.”