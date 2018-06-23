Join Luton’s FSL Super Mum campaign!

Luton mothers have the chance to enrol on a life changing self-confidence course.

FSL Academy (Future Skilled Learning) is running a 12 week self-empowerment course to benefit “all types of mums”.

Adina Keeley, founder, said: “The unique selling point is that the children attend with mum, demonstrating that no matter what, mums deserve the opportunities to enhance themselves and while mum is learning, so is the child.”

Alicia Borta, mother of two boys, one of which has ADHD, said: “ FSL has made my boys and I feel warmly welcomed during the training. It has opened new doors for us all, helping to build our self-esteem.”

Email contact@faslacademy.uk or attend the #FSLCATWALK18 onJuly 21 at the Postgraduate Centre, Vicarage St, at 2pm or 6pm. Tickets are available on EventBrite.