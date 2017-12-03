Jumping for joy, and for charity

Children jumped for joy and raised money for charity at a school event.

Pupils at William Austin Junior School have raised more than £1,700 after taking part in a series of activities to raise money for Children in Need.

On Friday, November 18, staff and pupils took part in face painting, a cake sale, pin the tail on the donkey and guess the sweets in jar, raising £1,414.90.

Parents and members of the wider school community also joined in the fun by taking part in the main events - a penalty shoot out and a sponsored bounce, which saw the donations jump up a further £350.78, achieving a grand total of £1,765.68

Shifa, a Year 4 pupil, said: “It was fun! The trampoline was really bouncy so we could jump so high. It was nice to have my family with me and for my little sister to have a go.”

Headteacher Jo Adams said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part and helped us to raise this incredible amount. It was great to be able to do something fun with the pupils, colleagues and the wider school community.”