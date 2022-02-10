Keech hospice benefactor died after fall at Luton Hoo, inquest hears

Luton hospice benefactor Dennis Keech died after a fall from steps at Luton Hoo Hotel, an inquest at Ampthill heard on Thursday (February 10).

The 90-year-old, whose £1m donation in 1997 launched the appeal to build Keech Cottage Children's Hospice, had been attending a business meeting on January 18 this year.

The inquest heard he was leaving the hotel when he slipped and fell down three steps. He hit his head and chest, and was taken by ambulance to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The inquest for Dennis Keech, inset, was held at Ampthill Coroner's Court (Google)

Mr Keech deteriorated overnight and died the following morning.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, assistant coroner Tom Stoate said Mr Keech had died from internal head and chest injuries caused by the fall.

Paying tribute after his death, Liz Searle CEO at Keech Hospice Care said: “Mr Keech was a remarkable man, a very clever businessman and a passionate supporter of Keech Hospice Care. In November, he joined us at The Big Trunk Trail auction night we held, and we spoke of how far the hospice has come and how much he had enjoyed being involved in the Trail.

"We met regularly and he always had advice and ideas, he will be very much missed by all the staff and volunteers here at the hospice – irreplaceable. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”