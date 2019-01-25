Keepmoat Homes welcomes Mark to Luton’s Southern team

Keepmoat Homes has announced the appointment of a financial director for its Southern Region at Luton’s Capability Green.

Ambitious businessman, Mark Gregory, who originally trained as an accountant at KPMG, joins Keepmoat Homes from Bellway Homes where he was finance director for the North London Region.

Mark brings with him 20 years of experience in senior finance roles for developers and construction business.

Mick O’Farrell, regional managing director of Keepmoat Homes Southern Division, said: “We’re delighted to have Mark join the team. He brings a wealth of experience which will support our business and plans for the future.”

Mark said: “I am pleased to join Keepmoat, the UK’s leading home builder for first time buyers. I look forward to working with Mick and the rest of the team to continue to develop the much needed new homes the country needs.”