Kind Luton lad’s Keech colours raise over £417

A caring Luton pupil from Putteridge High School coloured and shaved his head for Keech Hospice Care in memory of a close family friend.

Mitchell West, 13, of Stopsley lost dear neighbour Pauline Allen, 47, to breast cancer in November, and seeing how wonderfully she was looked after by the hospice, was inspired to raise money in any way possible.

Pauline and Kelly (right)

Mitchell daringly dyed his hair blue and purple for a week - the colours of Keech - before having his head shaved for free at Ali Barber, Stopsley.

Mitchell said: “Leading up to the headshave I was a bit nervous, and obviously people were commenting about the colour of my hair - but that didn’t bother me, as I was helping Keech!”

Mitchell’s proud mum, Kelly, said: “Pauline was a good friend and I took Mitchell to see her a few days before she passed away and she managed to say hello to him and smile.

“You never know when you will need something like this, - if you can help, please donate.”

Mitchell with the Keech colours in his hair.

>justgiving.com/fundraising/mitchell-west