Kind vegan campaigners ask Luton residents to join mission to stop animal cruelty

A vegan campaign group is appealing for fellow Luton residents to join their protests and become ‘voices for defenceless animals’.

The Cube of Truth recently held a summer demonstration in the town centre as they aimed to expose alleged cruelty in the meat, egg, and dairy industries.

The group members hope food shoppers will re-evaluate whether buying such products is worth it because of the treatment of animals, claiming that 90 per cent of male calves in the dairy industry are killed shortly after birth and that almost all male chicks are gassed or macerated at one day old.

They also argue that factory farms are “cramped” and “unnatural”.

A spokesman said: “A huge thanks to all the amazing activists who were voices for defenceless animals at the Cube of Truth in Luton.

“We exposed the horrific hidden cruelty of the meat, dairy and egg industries – and explained the compassionate and healthy vegan alternative.

“Activists had lots of great conversations with shoppers and passers-by, with many people giving us strong support. Join us next time and help us change the world.”

