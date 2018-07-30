Knife found in Ruthin Close

Bedfordshire Police made one arrest, recovered a stolen vehicle and found a knife on the first day of targeted patrols in Ruthin Close, Luton, after a court imposed a Partial Closure Order on Farley Lodge.

The force’s community team covering the area in Farley Hill on Monday, July 23, carried out a targeted operation aiming to resolve issues raised by residents, including drug use and dealing, littering and anti-social behaviour.

The closure order, imposed by Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 20, prevents ‘unauthorised visitors’ entering the location and its communal areas.

Any breach of this order is an arrestable offence.

Officers carried out patrols and turned away 10 people who did not comply with the order’s conditions, arresting one person, recovering a stolen vehicle and finding one knife.

Sergeant Richard Cunningham, from the Luton South and East community team, said: “This was a great start to our targeted operation, which will continue to run over the coming weeks.

“We have received an overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community and are grateful for their support, particularly in the warm weather.

“We have worked closely with residents affected by the anti-social behaviour in the area and were pleased with the court’s decision to impose the closure order.

“We treat all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and would encourage residents to report any problems to us.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported by calling 101.