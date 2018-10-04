Knifepoint robbery in Luton sparks witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery in Luton on Sunday, September 23.

At around 10.50pm a man was leaving a block of flats in Holly Street when he was approached by two men. The men shoved the victim against a wall and threatened him with a sharp object pushed against his back, claiming that they had a knife.

The offenders then took the victim’s laptop bag and ran towards Castle Street.

One of the offenders is described as a white man wearing a grey hooded jacket. The second offender was also described as white man, who was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, who is investigating this incident, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident. We believe there might have been a man and a woman in the area at the time and we would like to speak to them about this violent robbery.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or call 101 and quote reference number 40/26514/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.