L&D security staff forced to remove patient

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s security guards have been criticised by a member of the public for leaving a man on the pavement outside the building.

The man who was left on the floor has been visiting the hospital regularly for a few years and both security staff and hospital staff are familiar with him.

Every time he comes in he has to be examined and checked over by hospital staff.

He has been removed from the hospital on a number of occasions for being disruptive in the Accident and Emergency waiting room, and the hospital has now started contacting the police to assist. Recently he was in five times in one day.

A member of the public was left shocked on Monday morning when he saw the security guards leave the man on the ground next to the bus stop by the hospital.

He said: “A man in a wheelchair was wheeled out by security and dumped on the floor by the bus stop.

“It is disgusting, maybe he was a troublesome patient but you cannot treat people like that. I’m shocked.”

Security staff also had to remove the man from the hospital grounds at the weekend when he put himself and others in danger while a crane carried out construction work.

A hospital spokesman said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our patients and staff is our first priority.

“While we are unable to disclose any personal information about this individual, we would like to reassure anyone presenting themselves to the L&D’s Emergency Department that they will be fully assessed before being treated or discharged.”