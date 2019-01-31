L&D volunteer shortlisted for national award after helping patients who have facial disfigurement or scarring

A Luton and Dunstable Hospital volunteer who offers lifechanging skin camouflage treatment has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Kindhearted Eileen McMahon has been giving up her time for nearly 45 years in order to help patients who suffer from debilitating skin conditions, disfigurement or scarring.

Eileen with a patient.

She has now been recognised for her outstanding work and nominated for a nationwide Unsung Hero Award in the Lifetime Service category.

Eileen was nominated by voluntary services manager Karen Bush who said: “Eileen is so empathetic, kind and caring and offers a unique service to our patients.

“She has contributed enormously and given her time so freely. She also volunteers for the charity, Changing Faces. She truly changes lives not just faces.

“On behalf of our patients, past, present and future, we cannot thank her enough.”

Living with a visible disfigurement can pose a serious emotional and psychological challenge, and Eileen supports not just adults, but children too, patiently and diligently sharing her expertise, recommending products and teaching how to apply the prescription makeup and creams.

Eileen began volunteering 45 years ago with the Red Cross, providing beauty therapy services and massages for psychiatric patients at the L&D, which was considered an important part of their treatment by their doctors.

In 1977, Eileen was asked by the Red Cross to attend a training course in London to become a qualified skin camouflage practitioner, and has supported the L&D ever since.