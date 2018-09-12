Lad’s coat set on fire by teen gang whilst he tried to leave Luton park

A teenager’s coat was set on fire by a gang whilst he was trying to leave Catsbrook Park, Luton.

On Wednesday (September 5) at around 6.15pm, the victim was approached by four offenders as he tried to leave the park, with two of them spraying his coat with aftershave and setting it alight.

After a member of the public stepped in, the fire was extinguished and all four offenders left the scene.

The offenders are all believed to be aged between 13 and 16, and were described as white males.

The first was of stocky build, approximately 6ft 4ins and riding a red and while mountain bike with hydraulic brakes.

The second is described as being of stocky build and around 5ft 11ins. He is described as wearing a black baseball cap and a puffa style coat.

The third is described of medium build, with long black hair and slightly tanned skin, and the fourth is described as being of slim build wearing a green t-shirt, jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant Bill Rumford, from the force’s Serious Crime Investigation Team, said: “We’re taking this allegation incredibly seriously - clearly this is a troubling incident, and I’m keen to find the people responsible. Fortunately in this instance the victim didn’t suffer any injuries, but he is understandably shaken.

“We believe the four offenders are local to the Catsbrook area, and someone out there will know who they are. If you know anything about this incident, please come forward. As police we strive to protect people in our communities, and therefore I want to be able to find the people responsible and bring them to justice to offer some reassurance to the victim.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/22979/18. Alternatively report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.