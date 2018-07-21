Latest generous gifts handed out by Dunstable and District Orbit Club

Dunstable and District Orbit Club has handed out its latest cheques to local charities.

The club has been raising money for local charities for over 30 years and has raised almost £65,000.

This year they donated £1,650 which was divided equally between their three nominated charities, Niemann-Pick UK, Eaton Bray Salvation Army and The Hospice of St Francis.

Envoy Hilary Chadwick received a cheque on behalf of the Eaton Bray Salvation Army. The donation will be used for their Holiday Club.

Niemann-Pick UK was represented by Scarlet and Ben James, whose son Roman died of the disease when he was five years old. Niemann-Pick is a terminal disease which affects the way fats are stored in or removed from the body, which brings about a slow loss of everyday functions.

The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted offers free care to over 2,000 people every year suffering with life-threatening illnesses.

For more about Dunstable and District Orbit Club visit www.orbitclub.org.uk/dunstable