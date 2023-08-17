Residents and businesses can share surplus food for anyone to obtain quality food that would otherwise be wasted

Marsh Farm Futures has launched Luton’s first ever ‘Community Fridge’, as part of The Community Fridge Network in a growing effort to tackle food waste. It is open on selected days this month.

The Community Fridge, located at Futures House, will enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to obtain quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

The official opening of the community fridge

Food waste is a big issue in the UK. The average household throws away £700 worth of food every year and at the same time, 4 million people in the UK are living in food poverty. Most food waste in the UK is avoidable and could have been eaten had it been better managed.

The Community Fridge is one of a growing number opening across the UK. The concept first arrived in the UK in 2016 with Community Fridges opening in Swadlincote, Frome and London. Now over 50 projects are running across the country.

Marsh Farm Futures is calling all local food businesses/ allotment holders in Luton to donate surplus food.

London Luton Airport (LLA) representatives Louise, Hannah, Olli, and Joshua attended the launch with the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and helped officially open the fridge project. LLA donated cupcakes to the fridge to celebrate its 85th birthday and has supported this project through its Greener Futures Fund which is managed by Bedford and Luton Community Foundation. Donations were made by local businesses such as Nisa, Tesco, and Futures Café.

Some of the challenges faced by Community Fridges to date are around the legal requirements and food hygiene. The world’s first Community Fridge Network has been set up by environmental Charity Hubbub to provide free advice and support to Community Fridge organisers and act as a hub to enable communities to share their experiences and learn from each other. All the team working on the community fridge have received full food hygiene training. Initially the fridge is only accepting donations from registered food business but aims to open donations up to the community in due course.