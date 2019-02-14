Leagrave man charged with drug, weapon and dangerous driving offences

A Leagrave man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Ricky Tan, 38, of Simpson Close, Leagrave, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon, and the possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious substance.

He was also charged with dangerous driving and refusing to provide a roadside specimen.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday) and was remanded into custody pending a further hearing on March 18.