Learn more about adopting a child

Luton Council believes every child deserves to grow up within a loving family.

And they are appealing to people living in Bedfordshire to come forward and adopt a Luton child and give them a forever family.

A spokesman said; “We need to find nurturing permanent homes for children of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and religions; in particular sibling groups and toddlers.

An adoption information event is being held on Saturday 7 July from 10.30am to 12 noon at The Rufus Centre, Moorfield Room, Steppingley Road, Flitwick.

Experienced social workers will be on hand to discuss the adoption process in more detail and meet adoptive parents who will answer questions as well as talk about their experience of adopting a Luton child. Please call the Adoption Team on 54 78 04 to reserve your place.

Lilly and John decided to adopt as they couldn’t have children without medical help. Speaking about their experience, Lily said: “A friend told us about Luton, the Adoption Team were so approachable and were with us every step of the way. Our social worker was a massive part of our journey and was very supportive.

“We are so blessed to have adopted and love our children unconditionally, love makes a family and there is plenty of that in our house.”

To adopt you must be over 21, have lots of patience, be flexible and energetic. Many people believe that you have to own your home, have a job or be under 40 to adopt a child, but this is s imply untrue. Additionally, you don’t have to be married, in a relationship, or heterosexual.

Unmarried couples including same sex couples living together, who can evidence a stable relationship, may adopt as well as couples in a civil partnership and single people. If you have children of your own, you may still be eligible to adopt a Luton child.

We have gone a long way to reduce the time it takes from enquiry to approving an adoption application, balancing this with the need to ensure applicants have the ability to support a child throughout their childhood right through to when they become adults.

Issues such as age and health are important considerations when assessing a formal application. However, talk to the adoption team and they will look at your individual situation.

Councillor Mahmood Hussain,Portfolio Holder for Children and Young People, said: “Adopting a Luton child will not only transform their life, it will transform yours too.”

If you are thinking about adopting find out more by coming to the event or call the Adoption Team on 01582 54 78 04