Leighton Buzzard man jailed over Luton burglaries

A man from Leighton Buzzard has been jailed for three-and-a-half years over a string of Luton burglaries.

Kane Lee, 19, of Wheatfield Close, Leighton Buzzard, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Lee in particular targeted properties which he believed could be in possession of high-value Asian jewellery and, at one property, stole more than £13,000 worth of jewellery, along with car keys.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “Lee was a prolific burglar who caused misery to his victims during his crime spree.

“He committed these burglaries during the day, whilst the occupants were out working. I’m pleased that Lee has now been taken off the streets for a number of years and I hope during his time in jail that he reflects on his actions.

“At Bedfordshire Police we are committed to reducing burglary and this sentencing shows that this is a crime that both us and the courts take very seriously.”