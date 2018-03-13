Leighton Buzzard market pitch fees voted by town council

Revised market pitch fees were endorsed following a meeting of Leighton Linslade Town Council’s cultural and economic committee yesterday.

After some criticisms from two market traders who quickly left the meeting, councillors discussed the proposals which have been developed following a consultation which began last May.

Councillors voted in favour of all four recommendations. This means that casual market traders will pay £23 per pitch (3m X 3m), and that any additional space over the maximum of 27 sq m will charged at a rate of 50p per meter.

Traders’ long service will be recognised with 5% fee discounts every five years, eventually running up to a 20% discount after 20 years.

Permanent traders facing higher pitch fees will be charged gradually over a period of months until they are paying the full amount.

