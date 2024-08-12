Let's make peace and harmony viral in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths​

The horrifying killings of innocent children in Southport left everyone shocked. In Luton, we shared our collective shock, grief and pain with the nation.

Prof Zafar Khan, Chair, Luton Council of Faiths said: “We are deeply saddened, and horrified at such a heartbreaking incident. We cannot even imagine the pain and suffering the families must be going through. Luton’s faith communities and those of different or no beliefs, send them our heartfelt condolences, sympathies, prayers and solidarity.”

However, it has been even more upsetting to watch the civil unrest, the riots and the deplorable violent events in cities and towns across the UK targeting minority communities and the police. Far-right extremists have hijacked the tragedy of Southport from a grieving community for their own hateful racist and Islamophobic agenda.

Mr Maqsood Anwar & Revd David Kesterton (and many others are) sharing a 1-minute video of solidarity. You too can share a solidarity video with someone of a different background, and upload on #weareluton. Let's make peace & harmony viral.

The Church leaders and different faith communities in England and Wales have joined in strongly condemning these far-right and anti-immigrant riots. The Archbishop of Canterbury has warned Christians not to be part of any far-right groups, and has criticised the use of Christian imagery in the riots as “an offence to our faith”.

The Catholic Church condemned the racist-motivated riots, saying they threaten the values of British society. The United Reformed Church and the Methodist Church have called it a hallmark of racial prejudice on display. The Bedfordshire local authorities, Police & Fire Authority jointly stated: "Bedfordshire is a safe, multicultural county. We, and all our communities, reject extremism, violence and those who seek to divide us.”

After hosting a multi-stakeholder meeting to discuss how to dismiss rumours of potential rioting in Luton, Councillor Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council said: “I’m proud of how our community has once again stood up, demonstrated their deep concern and solidarity for anyone being targeted by hateful narratives, worked proactively and constructively with the police and the council to keep our streets safe. Together we have shown that Luton will always be a no place for hate where we stand by shared values of mutual respect, welcome, and harmony.”

​Sujel Miah of Luton Council of Mosques said: “I want to acknowledge the overwhelming support we have received from individuals and organisations across Luton and beyond. This solidarity, especially in times of fear, is a powerful force."