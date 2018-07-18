Level Trust appeals to Tesco shoppers to vote for them

Level Trust could receive up to £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

The charity helps families in Luton overcome the cost of school, it is one of three groups in the area shortlisted to receive cash awards of £1,000, £2,000 and £4,000. Shoppers have until the end of August to vote in store.

Level Trust will use the money to fund their Learn@Home project, which gives children affected by poverty the resources they need to get the most out of school.

Christian Iszchak, from Level Trust, said: “Learning is not confined to the classroom so it’s vital to get children reading and drawing, playing and listening, creating and exploring as much as possible at home.

“Our Learn@Home packs provide resources to help children do just that – for free! With a grant of £4,000 we could give 200 children the resources they need to unlock their amazing potential.”

Shoppers can choose bewteen Level Trust, Dunstable and District Citizen Advice and Putteridge Primary School.