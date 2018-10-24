Level Trust celebrates five years in Luton

Children’s charity Level Trust is celebrating five years of success in Luton.

The charity has helped of families who have struggled with the costs of education. Since its launch the charity has given children warm winter coats, new school shoes and provided learning resources for three to five-year-olds and GCSE students.

Christian Iszchak, Interim Director for Level Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work that we have done to help children and their families in Luton.

“We know first-hand that something simple like new shoes or a set of colouring crayons can bring a lot of joy to a child, and can give them the confidence they need to get the most out of school.

“As our help is needed now more than ever, we plan to support even more children over the coming year and beyond.”