Lidl sets sights on retail park

Plans for a Lidl store at Hatters Way Retail Park have been submitted to Luton Council

Luton Lux S.A.R.L have submitted plans for a refurbishment and extension of two vacant units, 5 and 5a, to create one discount food store with revised car parking arrangements.

The new Lidl store will create ten full-time and 20 part time jobs, according to the planning document sent to the council.

In the planning and retail assessment it states: “Significantly, Lidl currently trade from existing stores in Luton, including at Francis Street (where planning permission was recently granted and implemented for the redevelopment of the existing site for a larger store) and Marsh Road. Lidl intends to retain its existing stores.

“Instead, the proposed Lidl at Hatters Way Retail Park is intended to improve their existing offer, improving choice and addressing a specific need identified in this part of Luton.

“Overall, the proposal will encourage sustainable shopping patterns, provide greater choice and competition for the local consumer (in line with Government objectives), deliver important employment opportunities, and represents significant private sector investment.”

Other stores at the retail park include Currys/PC World, Next Home and McDonald’s.

In the conclusion of the planning and retail assessment it said: “Moreover, the development will not result in a significant adverse impact on in-centre investment, including the Power Court site.

“Equally, it has been shown that there will be no significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of existing centres, which includes Luton, Bury Park, Sundon Road and Marsh Road.

Compliance with the Luton Local Plan Policy LLP21 and NPPF paragraphs 24 and 26 has therefore been demonstrated.

“Full consideration has been given to a wide range of development management issues including highways and noise.”