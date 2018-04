LEGO fans are in for a treat this week if they visit The Mall in Luton as the shopping centre has shipped in hundreds and thousands of LEGO bricks and made magical life-size LEGO brick characters.

The Mall is hosting a special LEGO trail featuring Princess Orra, Brilliance the Unicorn and a smoke breathing dragon.

A LEGO Unicorn has been built in The Mall Luton

Shoppers can follow the special trail and see the LEGO figures until Monday, April 16.