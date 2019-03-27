Limited edition Ford Fiesta stolen in Luton burglary

An upset Luton motorist has had their car stolen during a burglary in Luton.

At some point between 10.30pm on Monday (March 25) and 4.30am on Tuesday (March 26), a house in Trimley Close was burgled.

Police News

During the burglary a set of car keys, and subsequently the car, were taken, and Bedfordshire Police is now appealing for information from the public.

The car is a ‘chrome copper’ Ford Fiesta, with the registration number LT18 VEB.

PC Alexandra Harpin, who is investigating the crime, said: “The car is a limited edition colour and there aren’t many of the same colour around.

“We’re keen to ensure the car can be returned to its rightful owner so it would be useful to hear from any members of the public who spot a copper coloured Ford Fiesta in the area. We can then establish whether it is the same car that has been taken.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/17475/19. You can also report information by visiting Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre: www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report

However, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.