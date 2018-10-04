Little Lewis joins Walk of Hope to honour Harlington grandfather he never met

The Brain Tumour Research Walk of Hope was pleased to welcome its youngest participant, who took part in honour of the Harlington grandfather he never got to meet.

Baby Lewis, along with his mother Alice Sulaj, Auntie Emma, and ‘Grandnan’ Jane Barltrop took part in the 11-mile charity trail from the Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond to the Grove Lock pub near Leighton Buzzard.

Carried by his mum, Lewis and his family were taking part in memory of Jane’s husband, Peter, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in 2015 and passed away, aged 60, in August 2016.

Jane said: It’s just over two years since we lost Pete.

“We miss him terribly and are reminded of him every day, but we really enjoyed being involved again in the Walk of Hope, which we also completed last year.

“It felt that we were doing something very positive in memory of Pete and in honour of the hundreds of thousands of people who suffer daily from this disease.

“We can’t sit back and let this situation continue.”

After Peter’s death, the family set up the Fluffy Cloud and Co, a fundraising group under the umbrella of the Brain Tumour Research in order to help defeat the disease, which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

However, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours.

Since it began, Fluffy Cloud and Co supporters have so far raised £13k.

To donate visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/fluffycloudandco