Live Well Luton changed Colin’s life

A man from Luton has praised Live Well Luton for helping him to change his life.

Colin Batchelor, 54, had doubts about the service when he was referred to it by his GP at Gardenia Avenue surgery, but he now believes the service has ‘been a revelation’.

Live Well Luton is a free healthy lifestyle service designed to help people have a healthier, happier future. He had tried and failed to lose weight on numerous occasions but with the help of Live Well Luton, Colin and his wife have managed to lose seven stone between them.

He said: “I thought I would give it a go and it has been a revelation. I cannot fault it. I have lost three and a half stone since I started with Live Well Luton, which is in conjunction with Slimming World which was another referral from Live Well Luton. It has transformed everything for me.

“It has changed my life, and my wife’s as well as she has also lost three and a half stone, so between us that’s seven stone.

“My challenge is now to lose seven on my own so I’m half way now. My breathing is better and I have gone down in my clothes sizes.”

In 2001, Colin underwent a quadruple bypass at the age of 38, and will need to undergo further treatment as soon as possible, and all that depends on his continued weight loss.

He has been doing the 10-week Adult Weight Management Course and took part in the four-week Cook and Eat programme.

Colin is advising people in Luton who are looking to lose weight to try the free service. He said: “I was very sceptical when I joined but it is the best thing I have ever done. I cannot praise them highly enough.

“They are all professional and know what they are doing, but they make it fun as well so you don’t have to beat yourself up over stuff.”

Visit livewell-luton.org.uk for more information.