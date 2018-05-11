Loft fire in Luton Farley Hill flat block

Luton fire crews battled a late night blaze in a block of flats, as the flames ripped through its loft space.

On Thursday (May 10) at c.11pm firefighters attended the scene at Chapel Street, Farley Hill, as they bravely entered the four storey building.

Credit: Blake Papp

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We got the call at 22.51pm and three fire engines attended the incident (two from Luton Community Fire Station and one from Stopsley Community Fire Station).

“They were supported by the Luton Aerial Platform that provided lighting for firefighters to see the area better.

“The fire was in the loft space of a four storey building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves from the smoke and fumes fought the fire using two hose reels.

“All persons were accounted for.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We were called to reports of a fire in Farley Hill, Luton, yesterday (May 10) at 10.54pm.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer attended the scene; however, no one required medical attention.”