‘London Luton Airport Living Wage Campaign’ at consultation today

Campaigners arguing that “all staff working at London Luton Airport should earn at least the Real Living Wage” will attend a local consultation meeting about potential airport expansion today.

The LLA Living Wage Campaign claims that it wants the airport and all companies holding contracts there to commit to paying the Real Living Wage of £8.75 and is inviting Luton residents to sign their petition or drop in and talk about the campaign at the meeting.

While it supports LLA’s expansion and investment into Luton, it also claims that this should “benefit the workers as well”.

The campaign is affiliated with Unite and local MP Gavin Shuker, while today’s consultation meeting is being held from 4pm to 8pm in Whitwell New Fellowship Hall, Hitchin.

Unite regional officer, Jeff Hodge, claimed: “We welcome the launch of this campaign and its aims to improve the living standards of workers who are struggling to make ends meet because they earn below the Real Living Wage.

“Luton Airport announced profits of £39.651 million and carried almost 16 million passengers in 2017 - they can afford to lift these workers out of poverty pay.”

A London Luton Airport spokesman said: “Everyone employed directly by London Luton Airport is paid above the living wage”.