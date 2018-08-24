London Luton Airport named ‘worst in UK’ by Which?

London Luton Airport has been named “the worst airport in the UK” after a passenger satisfaction survery conducted by ‘Which?’

This is the third year in a row that the airport has been ranked last in the consumer group’s annual study, with passengers concerned about its baggage drop queues, shops, seating, toilets and staff.

The above categories all received a one star review, while the report blamed “disastrous customer service” for London Luton Airport’s customer score of 35 per cent, [based on overall satisfaction].

However, London Luton Airport has hit back at the findings.

Nick Barton, CEO of London Luton Airport, said: “Which? polled 521 of its subscribers who had travelled through the airport between May 2017 and May 2018, 0.003 per cent of all passengers in that period. During this time we’ve undergone a period of significant change, investing £160 million redeveloping the airport to increase capacity and transform the passenger experience.

“In the first six months of 2018 alone, 1.2 million passengers responded to our customer service tracking, 70 per cent of whom told us they were happy with their experience.

“As we near the end of our the biggest transformation we’re proud to have recently opened 30 new shops and restaurants, We’ve added close to a thousand new seats throughout the terminal and doubled the size of our security search area.

“Evidence of our focus on improving the passenger experience is paying off, last week we were voted the best airport in London and objective data from the Civil Aviation Authority shows LLA has a perceived security wait time of just over five minutes with 82 per cent of passengers stating their satisfaction with security. Our advice is people should come and experience LLA for themselves.”

The top five UK airports according to Which?

1. Doncaster Sheffield - 87 per cent

2. London Southend - 84 per cent

3. Newcastle - 74 per cent

4. Southampton - 73 per cent

5. Exeter - 72 per cent

The five worst UK airports according to Which?

1. London Luton - 35 per cent

2. London Stansted - 44 per cent

3. Manchester Terminal 3 - 44 per cent

4. Manchester Terminal 1 - 46 per cent

5. Aberdeen - 49 per cent