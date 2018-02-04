London Luton airport to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support

People living with cancer in Beds, Herts and Bucks are set to benefit as Macmillan Cancer Support becomes the new charity partner of London Luton Airport (LLA).

Following a competitive public vote, Macmillan won first place to become the airport’s chosen charity for the next two years. Other charities in the running were Alzheimer’s Research UK, the Level Trust, Marie Curie and Mind BLMK.

The partnership will see staff from across the airport raise funds for the charity, including the annual runway run and golf day.

Having cancer can have a significant impact on people’s finances with many patients having to take time off work and travel to hospital regularly for treatment. In fact, Macmillan research shows that four in five (83 per cent) people are, on average, £570 a month worse off as a result of a cancer diagnosis. The charity has seen increasing demand for grants in the Three Counties area in recent years.

The charity hopes that the new partnership will raise more than £80,000 over two years, supporting over 400 local people with cancer. This will fund a substantial amount of the Bedfordshire grant programme, increasing the number of people with cancer in the area that Macmillan can support.

Macmillan will follow in the footsteps of Keech Hospice Care, LLA’s 2016-17 charity partner. Over the two-year partnership, the airport raised more than £100,000 through fundraising events including a sponsored cycle to Amsterdam and the airport’s first “runway run”.

Supporting local charitable causes is a central part of LLA’s Community Engagement Strategy, which focuses on helping local communities, protecting the environment and contributing to economic growth.

Chika Austin, community relations executive at LLA, said: “Supporting the local community is important to everyone at LLA and through our partnership with Macmillan we all hope to make a difference to more people in the Bedfordshire area. The charity partnership is just one of many ways we make a positive impact locally. The Get into Airports apprenticeship scheme and our Community Trust Fund also help support young people, local businesses and charitable organisations.”

Rich Quaife, corporate partnerships manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “The number of people with cancer is rising rapidly and by 2030 more than 39,200 people in the Bedfordshire area will be affected. We are seeing more and more demand for financial support, and our partnership with LLA will enable us to support more people and families in the local area. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us and look forward to working with LLA to reach our fundraising target.”