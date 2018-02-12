Longer Thameslink carriages for Luton commuters

Hardworking commuters at Luton rail station welcomed the start of longer Thameslink carriages travelling to and from London.

Two new, longer trains - 12 carriages instead of 8 - will be running as of today (Monday, February 12) giving passengers 50 per cent more seats and capacity.

The trains will bolster the Thameslink services provided during peak-time on the Bedford to Brighton via Luton route and the two services are:

- 09:04 from Luton arriving at St Pancras at 09:41

- 18:20 from St Pancras, arriving at Luton at 18:56

A Thameslink spokeswoman, said: “This is the latest in a series of longer trains that we have introduced under the ongoing RailPlan 20/20 project and our work to modernise our services.

“More trains are set to follow in the run up to the new May timetable.”