Lotte is first Guide in Luton District to win top award for over 30 years

Lotte Ridley from 1st Toddington Guides has been presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at a ceremony held in Toddington.

The Queen’s Guide Award is the highest award you can work towards in guiding and can take a number of years to achieve.

It is a challenging programme of excursions, outdoor adventures and community action.

To achieve her award, Lotte travelled to Japan to take part in the World Jamboree, planned the Toddington Centenary Celebrations and became a first aider as well as completing a number of other challenges.

She is the first person to have achieved the Queen’s Guide Award in the district since 1982 and now, as a Guiding Leader in Training, hopes to encourage other girls to take on the challenge.

Lotte said: “It is amazing to have achieved this award. Guiding has made me realise that I want to work with children and has started me on my career as an educational psychologist.

“I now also intend to visit other Guiding units and hopefully encourage other girls and young women to get involved.”

Girlguiding Bedfordshire’s president Betsy Marley said: “We were delighted to present Lotte with her award. She has shown exceptional commitment to reach the highest level, we are all very proud of her.”