A salon in Luton celebrated its first anniversary last week.

Lox Hair Luton opened on Chapel Street on January 20, 2018, and to mark their first milestone the stylists held a prize draw and thanked their clients for their support by offering discounts on treatments throughout January.

Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary

The unisex salon’s first year has been a success and manager Hannah Byrne said: “Our clients are so friendly, they make our jobs easy.”

The salon has just started a loyalty scheme, 30 per cent discount off your fifth visit to Lox.

For more information about the salon visit: www.facebook.com/lox.hairluton.9.