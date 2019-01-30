Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary

A salon in Luton celebrated its first anniversary last week.

Lox Hair Luton opened on Chapel Street on January 20, 2018, and to mark their first milestone the stylists held a prize draw and thanked their clients for their support by offering discounts on treatments throughout January.

Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary

Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary

The unisex salon’s first year has been a success and manager Hannah Byrne said: “Our clients are so friendly, they make our jobs easy.”

The salon has just started a loyalty scheme, 30 per cent discount off your fifth visit to Lox.

For more information about the salon visit: www.facebook.com/lox.hairluton.9.

Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary

Lox Hair Luton celebrates its first anniversary